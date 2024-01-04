Blasts Heard Over Russian City, Occupied Crimea

Russian officials said they have foiled a Ukrainian attack on a border city as the aerial war between the two nations continues to intensify. The officials said a dozen missiles were downed before they could reach Belgorod, where 25 people were killed on Saturday.

Ukraine has not commented. The attacks come after Russia launched its biggest aerial bombardment yet. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has used some 300 missiles and 200 drones over five days, reports the BBC.

Russia’s renewed aerial bombardment on Ukraine began late last week. Ukrainian forces responded with Saturday’s attack on Belgorod in which more than 100 people were also injured.