Blasphemy: Ajadi Condemns Killing Of Female Food Vendor In Niger

A South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has condemned the killing of a female food vendor in Kasuwan-Garba Town of Niger State on Saturday over an alleged blasphemous remark, saying no religion preaches and tolerates violence and jungle justice.

The food vendor identified simply as Amaye was alleged to have spoken some blasphemous words against Prophet Muhammad in the Mariga Local Government area of Nigeria state and so was set ablaze.

While calling on the adherents of various religions in the country to preach and practice religious tolerance and ensure peaceful coexistence, Ajadi said Nigeria is a multireligion and multi tribal country where freedom of religion is allowed.

Just as the Police have condemned the killing, describing it as “jungle justice”, saying an investigation was under way to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators, local media had quoted eye witnesses as saying a man jokingly proposed marriage to the vendor, and her response was considered blasphemous by some people in the area.