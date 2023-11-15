Blaqbonez Speaks On Tragic Demise Of Oladips

Nigerian musician, Blaqbonez reacted to the tragic demise of his colleague, Oladips, saying he was supposed to release a new album on Thursday, November 16.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigerian rapper, Oladips died on his way to the hospital from an undisclosed illness in the late hours of Tuesday, November 14.

He was later pronounced dead the same day by his management in a post shared on its Instagram page on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Reacting to the development via his verified X page, Blaqbonez who has been hit by the sudden demise of the 28-year-old rapper, narrates how the late musician was set to release an album.

Blaqbonez said although the album will still be released, many people would stream it and take it to number 1 but unfortunately, Oladips will not be here to see it.

He wrote: “Someone that was supposed to drop an album tomorrow, now it’d go number 1 and once again the artist won’t get to see it, stupid life”

Many Netizens have agreed with him as the same thing occurred after Mohbad died, with his song rising to number one on the music charts.

See the post below:

Some reactions to the post…

@TheSilvapr wrote: “The album will make waves without Oladips witnessing the greatness, so sad fr ”

@Moe4Dem said: “Bro Life is unfair… Everyday hustle and bustle all for nothing. People go d:e leave all they’ve worked hard for ”

@Redfairylee wrote: “So sad .. it’s the saddest thing ever .”

@jungleparo reacted: “Life is not always fair but who do we question…his way of life or his destined to be so”

@Ogisolol said: “This is soo sad FR.

I want to smell all my flowers alive and healthy”