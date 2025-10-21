Blaqbonez’ New Song, ACL Tops Nigerian Apple Music Charts

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has dominated the hip hop scene with his latest single “ACL,” which climbed to No. 1 on Apple Music’s Nigeria Top Songs chart four days after its release.

The fiery track, widely seen as a diss aimed at fellow rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, also known as Odumodublvck, dethroned Ayra Starr and Rema’s hit single “Who’s Dat Girl” from the top spot, sparking a massive conversation across social media platforms.

“ACL” forms part of Blaqbonez’s newly released album “No Excuses”, which has also reached the top of Apple Music’s Nigeria Top Albums chart.

The dual success marks a significant moment for Nigerian rap, often overshadowed by Afrobeats’ dominance, and underscores Blaqbonez’s growing reputation as one of the country’s most fearless lyricists.

The ongoing feud between Blaqbonez and Odumodublvck has fueled much of the buzz surrounding the song.

Once regarded as mutual supporters in Nigeria’s rap scene, tensions between the two artists began brewing earlier in the year through cryptic posts and lyrical jabs.

Matters escalated further following an offstage confrontation in Uyo, drawing the attention of fans and entertainment media alike.

In “ACL,” Blaqbonez delivers razor-sharp verses packed with wordplay and direct references many believe are aimed squarely at Odumodublvck’s Anti-World Gang collective.

The rapper calls out alleged “streaming farms,” mocks clout-chasing behaviour, and questions his rival’s authenticity in the industry. One of the track’s standout lines, “Anti-World? More like anti-success,” has already become a viral catchphrase among fans dissecting the lyrics online.

The diss track’s release has ignited a frenzy on social media, amassing over 79,000 engagements across platforms within days.

Discussions have ranged from lyric breakdowns to predictions about Odumodublvck’s potential response, with many fans celebrating what they call a “revival” of competitive hip-hop in Nigeria.

While Odumodublvck has yet to drop a musical reply, reports of a confrontation between him and Blaqbonez’s team have further heightened anticipation.

The rapper has made a few indirect remarks online but has not addressed the diss track directly, leaving fans guessing about whether he plans to retaliate in song.

Industry observers say Blaqbonez’s chart-topping success represents a breakthrough for Nigerian rap. It demonstrates that lyrical, confrontational hip-hop still holds mass appeal in a market dominated by melodic Afrobeats and pop sounds.

Music critics have described No Excuses as Blaqbonez’s boldest statement yet, both musically and thematically, cementing his place at the forefront of Nigeria’s evolving hip-hop landscape.

As “ACL” continues to dominate the charts, the feud shows no signs of slowing down. Whether Odumodublvck chooses to respond or not, Blaqbonez’s victory on both the singles and albums charts has already solidified his standing—and reignited national interest in Nigeria’s rap scene.