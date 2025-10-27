Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, is currently under police investigation following a formal petition filed against him for alleged harassment, cyberstalking, and blackmail after a woman claimed he targeted her online when she rejected his advances.

The petition, submitted to the Nigeria Police Force on October 25, accuses the 29-year-old artist of multiple violations under Nigerian law, including the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015, and the Data Protection Act of 2023.

According to the complaint, Blaqbonez allegedly engaged in “emotional harassment” and circulated private videos online after the woman refused his proposal.

The legal representatives for the petitioner revealed that two formal notices demanding ₦200 million in damages and a public apology were ignored prior to the filing.

The case has since been acknowledged by law enforcement, with police sources confirming that an investigation is currently underway to verify the allegations and review digital evidence.

The incident has generated intense debate on social media, with Nigerians weighing in on issues of celebrity accountability, consent, and online abuse.

Supporters of the alleged victim have praised her decision to take legal action, while some fans of the rapper have urged restraint until official findings are made public.

The controversy comes at a turbulent time for Blaqbonez, who is already in the spotlight amid his ongoing rap feud with fellow artist Odumodublvck. The timing of the petition has fueled speculation and divided opinion within the Nigerian music community.

As of press time, Blaqbonez and his management team have not issued an official response to the allegations. The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that the petition is being handled in line with established investigative procedures.

The case adds to growing calls for stronger enforcement of Nigeria’s digital safety and harassment laws, especially as social media continues to play a central role in both celebrity culture and personal disputes.