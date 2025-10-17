Nigerian rap star, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as, Blaqbonez has released his fourth studio album, “No Excuses,” a 17-track project that showcases his lyrical depth, humour, and resilience.

The album, released on Thursday, October 16, 2025, under Chocolate City Music, features heavyweight collaborations with Olamide, Phyno, and UK rapper, AJ Tracey, blending local hip-hop influences with global appeal.

“No Excuses” follows Blaqbonez’s tradition of pairing witty social commentary with sharp flows and bold experimentation.

The project explores themes of career longevity, perseverance, and artistic authenticity, reflecting the rapper’s growth since the release of his breakout mixtape, Bad Boy Blaq, in 2018.

The album’s lead single, “Consistency”, has already gained traction on Spotify and Apple Music in Nigeria and the UK, serving as an anthem for determination and self-belief

Critics and fans alike have praised Blaqbonez’s versatility and production choices, noting his ability to switch between rap cadences and melodic choruses effortlessly.

However, one of the album’s most talked-about moments comes from the track “ACL,” which includes pointed lyrics many listeners interpret as a diss aimed at rapper Odumodublvck.

The verse has ignited online debates, with fans dissecting Blaqbonez’s bars on X and weighing in on the brewing rivalry within Nigeria’s hip-hop scene.

Despite the controversy, “No Excuses” has been widely celebrated for its sonic ambition and cohesive storytelling. Olamide and Phyno’s guest appearances add veteran depth to the project, while AJ Tracey’s feature marks another step in Blaqbonez’s growing international reach.

In a post on X, Blaqbonez described the album as “a reminder that success isn’t luck, it’s persistence.” He added that “No Excuses” represents a personal milestone after years of balancing mainstream success with artistic integrity.

As the project continues to dominate streaming charts and conversation across social media, “No Excuses” cements Blaqbonez’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most innovative and outspoken rap voices, unafraid to challenge peers, expectations, and himself.