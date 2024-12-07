Share

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has declared himself the best rapper in Africa.

The “Emeka Must Shine” crooner made this known in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude.

Speaking on the programme, Blaqbonez said he has a better discography than any other rapper in the continent.

He said: “I still think I am the best rapper ever in Africa. No one has a better discography than me.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that Blaqbonez has repeatedly claimed that he’s the most prolific artist in Nigeria, saying he has thousands of songs and was releasing new songs weekly at some point in his career.

