Blaqbonez Cries Out Over Alleged Threat To Life

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez has claimed that some unnamed music figures are threatening his life.

This is coming hours after saying he cannot spend 15 years in the music industry despite being just 29 years old, sparking concerns among fans.

According to him, he had already recorded three more albums to keep his legacy alive in the event of his death, hinting at retiring before the milestone.

Blaqbonez made this revelation after a fan questioned his statement that he won’t spend 15 years in the music industry.

Reacting to his post, an X user with the handle @LfCPraise wrote, “I no understand, no kpai o. Abeg.”

The music star replied, “Them say them go kill me, but I don record enough for 3 more albums, no fear, because rap actually hard for some people.”

However, he did not reveal the identity of those allegedly threatening him, but his revelation has escalated the panic among his fans and followers.

