Blaqbonez Breaks Silence On Weight Loss

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has finally addressed concerns surrounding his sudden weight loss and the reason is surprisingly relatable.

The rapper, born Emeka Akumefule, has sparked conversation online after fans noticed he looked much slimmer in recent photos posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In one particularly striking image, Blaqbonez rocked a British-inspired outfit featuring a turtleneck, button-down shirt, and skirt, along with his signature dreadlocked hair but what stood out most to fans was his leaner frame. “You’re dying bro,” one concerned fan commented, while another asked bluntly, “Are you losing your life?”.

The growing concern led Blaqbonez to break his silence. “My problem is I only like Nigerian food,” he tweeted. “So whenever I leave the country, I struggle to eat. I’ve been on the road for almost 2 months, barely eating, cos I want to give you guys the best album experience ever. I’ll add some weight soon. No excuses.”

Despite his appearance, the rapper assured fans that he’s fine just intensely focused on putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album. His recent travel schedule and lack of familiar meals have made it hard for him to maintain his usual weight.