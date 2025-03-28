Blame NFF For Eagles’ World Cup Failure, Says Success

Share

Out-of-favour Super Eagles striker, Isaac Success, has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their role in the national team’s poor performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Success believes the NFF’s mismanagement has put Nigeria in a difficult position, making World Cup qualification an uphill battle with just four matches left.

Nigeria currently trail Group C leaders South Africa by six points following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo. Meanwhile, South Africa extended their lead after a surprising 2-0 victory over Benin in Abidjan.

While many fans have blamed coach Eric Chelle, captain William TroostEkong, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for the team’s struggles, Success insists poor leadership from the NFF accounted for the debacle.

Speaking to Home Turf, Success questioned the federation’s decision-making, especially regarding Chelle’s appointment. “Did we have a structure before Eric Chelle was appointed? That’s the first question.

Secondly, if he’s coming with his own philosophy, do we even have the players to fit into his system?”* He argued that the blame should not fall solely on the coach but on everyone involved, including the players, technical staff, and the NFF.

“They are putting all the pressure on the boys right now. But this is the time to rebuild, rethink, and prepare for the remaining qualifiers. Nigerians can be unforgiving— if they come for you, you might have to deactivate your account or even leave the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

