Blame Me For D’tigers Ouster From Olympics – Coach

Ogoh Odaudu, the Head Coach of D’Tigers, took responsibility for his team’s loss to Mali and identified his tactics as the cause of their loss. He cited the fourth-quarter curse as the reason for his team’s inability to maintain their lead.

Mali’s National Men’s Basketball Team caused an upset on Tues- day by defeating D’Tigers, 77-68, to secure their first win at the ongoing FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lagos. Although Nigeria was poised to bounce back from their opening loss to Senegal, they failed to deliver when it mattered most and crashed out of the tournament.

“It’s a sad loss, and we let everyone down, we are deeply sorry for the eventual result but this could largely be blamed on poor preparations. “We want to win for Nigeria but unfortunately we could not have a better result; these things happen in basketball, but I don’t blame anyone but myself.

“It is a sad loss, we could have done better but we regret the outcome of the scoreline which did not put us in a good position. “We just have to come together and see what went wrong and see how we can improve for a better outing next time,” Iroegbu said.