Blame import-dependent economy for naira’s free fall –Akinterinwa

The Ondo State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, has blamed the slide of the naira on the import-dependent economy.

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms member promised that the new tax reform being put in place by President Bola Tinubu will not suffocate the poor.

He confirmed that the state government received 3,000 bags of rice from the Federal Government as part of fuel subsidy removal palliatives, not 81,000 bags as claimed.

Akinterinwa, who featured on the Ondo Media Agenda, a programme of the Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said the naira will continue to weaken against the major currencies as long as the country depends on the importation of goods and services.

He said: “On the issue of the free fall of the naira, we have to find solutions to our monetary policy, there should be infrastructure development, we must also try to move away from being an import-dependent country and patronise our manufacturers.

“The naira is depreciating because our people purchase foreign goods rather than our local ones and also the sudden demand for foreign currency by Nigerians seeking to settle import bills, school fees and other demands by households and corporate entities.

“As a member of the Tinubu Tax Committee, I am sure by the time the committee is done with its plans, you would see that we had come up with policies that would favour the masses, and we would ensure tax payment.

“The developed nations are developed because they pay their taxes as when due; we have followed suit in Ondo State in the enforcement of tax payment. We don’t have to suffocate the poor with it as Tinubu said, ‘let the poor breathe’.”

Akinterinwa also said Ondo had taken delivery of 3,000 bags of rice from the Federal Government, with the state government procuring 3,000 bags for distribution to residents, particularly the vulnerable and pensioners.

He said: “Free transport for schoolchildren will commence next month. Transport for civil servants will also commence for ease of movement, and we intend to buy more vehicles, we would have purchased more vehicles but we don’t want the ones using petrol, we want to buy CNG buses because they are bigger, but all the states are going for this purpose because of the fuel cost, we are also on the queue for it.”

Akinterinwa said the Rotimi Akeredolu government blocked financial leakages and increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N3 billion monthly.