Blame Aiyedatiwa’s Supporters If Abuja Peace Collapses – Group

Worried by diatribe between pro and anti-impeachment protagonists over an undated resignation letter of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a socio-political group Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI), has blamed some political leaders for frustrating the peace move initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group expressed displeasure with the efforts of some individuals to frustrate the peaceful truce brokered by President Tinubu between supporters of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and supporters of his deputy, Aiyedatiwa.

There have been controversies over the conditions for peace to reign in the State which included an undated letter of resignation by Aiyedatiwa, monitoring of the peace deal by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin and the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji.

The group loyal to Aiyedatiwa has faulted the peace deal saying it is contrary to the letter of the 1999 constitution which guarantees a four-year tenure for elected individuals including the Governor and Deputy Governor and wondered why unelected persons would monitor the Deputy Governor who was elected.

But OSRI in a statement signed by its Chairman, Secretary, and Publicity Secretary, Pastor Adebayo Ogunsanmi, Jide Oriola, and Sunday Ayeni alleged that some persons claiming to be supporting the deputy governor, have declared a total resistance to the peaceful solution preferred by the president.

The group alleged the supporters of Aiyedatiwa procured the service of some prominent lawyers to push for the enforcement of the doctrine of necessity to declare Akeredolu incapacitated and for his Deputy to be declared as the Acting Governor.

According to the statement, “We are very aware that it was true that Aiyedatiwa was asked to sign an undated letter of resignation in the Abuja resolution in the presence of the president.

“But to our surprise, the deputy governor attended and chaired the state Executive Council meeting on Thursday and told the cabinet a different story.”

The group stated that it learned the deputy governor claimed that Governor Akeredolu didn’t carry him along in governance to prevent him from helping his followers

It also claimed the deputy governor was also collecting millions of naira as allowance monthly besides a fleet of SUVs including a bulletproof model he uses.

Speaking on the allegations leveled against the deputy governor, the group suggested that an Investigation should have been conducted to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

It also disclosed that some supporters of the deputy governor are still making efforts to polarise the state House of Assembly for his political gain.

The statement reads in parts: “We want to once again restate that peace must reign in Ondo State. We repeat It is time for peace to reign.

“We want to urge the deputy governor to respect the terms of the peace brokered by the presidency.”