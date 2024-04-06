Blacksmith gets April 19 date for Premiere

Renowned Nollywood actress and accomplished producer, Dr. Jaiye Kuti, is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her latest cinematic masterpiece, “BLACKSMITH (Alagbede).” Embark- ing on a grand scale, she orchestrated a vibrant dance carnival in Yaba, La- gos, which gathered 150 enthusiastic participants, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience. In attendance were key members of the cast, adding to the electric at- mosphere of the event.

Dr. Jaiye Kuti, known for her stellar productions such as “Ewon Laafin,” “Itan Kokoro Ide,” “Scarred,” and “Jayeola Ni Mon- je,” expressed her excitement about “BLACKSMITH (Alagbede),” project- ing it to be among her finest works, if not her magnum opus. Scheduled for release in cinemas nationwide and globally on April 19, 2024, she affirmed its significance as a monu- mental project that demands attention Dr. Kuti emphasized the collabora- tive effort behind the film, acknowl- edging co-producers Leye Fabusoro and Motunrayo Adeoye, the CEO of SOP CONNECT based in the UK, who couldn’t attend the carnival but remains integral to the project.

Distributed by Film One En- tertainment, “BLACKSMITH (Alagbede)” promises to be an unforgettable tale, boasting a stel- lar ensemble cast including vet- erans like Baba Wande, Adewale Elesho, Olaiya Igwe, Londoner, Jide Kosoko, and Fathia Balogun, alongside great talents like Femi Adebayo, Mr. Macaroni, Gabriel Afolayan, and Kehinde Bankole. Describing the film as a blend of high comedy, Dr. Kuti urged viewers to brace themselves for an uproarious experience, ad- vising against consuming spicy foods before the screening on April 19th. With its star-studded cast, “BLACKSMITH (Alagbede)” is poised to captivate the audience worldwide.