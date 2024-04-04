Blackout: Uch Workers Suspend Night Shift Over N495m Ibedc Electricity Debt

Three weeks after the electricity supply to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan was disconnected by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over alleged N495 million accumulated debt, workers have suspended work ing night shifts. Described as a downscaling strategy in which they will only be working from 8 am to 4 pm every day, the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the Institution, Oludayo Olabampe, said: “The workers will continue to work from 8 am to 4pm until electricity is restored to the hospital.”

The IBEDC on March 19 disconnected UCH from a power supply, thus plunging the institution into a blackout. “The hospital has been forced to use inverters, so lar power supply and generators to carry out some of its medical activities, leading to initial protests by the workers.” Insisting that no worker would be available to attend to patients in the evenings, Olabampe said: “Up till now, light has not been restored. So, we have scaled down our activities. We are to work between 8 am and 4 pm every day. “We have said if the light is not restored as of yesterday (Tuesday), we will scale down our activities and we have done that since yesterday.

That is the latest. We are now in the third week.” Spokesperson for the hospital Funmilayo Adetuyibi had defended the debt issue, saying the N495 million was an accumulation of debt owed the IBEDC right from the time of the predecessor of the present Chief Medical Director. she said: “The present UCH administration led by Prof. Jesse Otegbayo assumed office on March 1, 2019 and inherited over N27 million as at Feb. 27, 2019. “It had since ensured the monthly payment of bills brought by IBEDC, as well as, settling the backlog of bills inherited from previous administrations.”