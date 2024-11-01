Blackout: Tinubu Not Discriminating Against North – Adela

Share

The Federal Government yesterday promised to restore full power in the region on Sunday.

The Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu made the promise in Kano where he met with government officials, said President Bola Tinubu is not against the region and had no intention of discriminating against the people as claimed.

He apologized for the blackout, describing it as “worrisome and unfortunate.”. Adelabu said: “The situation is worrisome and unfortunate. “The President does not intend to discriminate against any region. We all voted for him as Nigerians, and he has all of us at heart.

“What happened about the power outage in the past days was not deliberate but unfortunate; it is not a situation we want to repeat itself. If at all it will happen again, we need to have a permanent solution to it.”

He added: “Our people are on the field working day and night for the partial restoration. “Two of the lines from Makurdi-Bauchi road that were vandalized, one of them is up now and I have been assured by the engineers on the field that by Sunday we are going to have a fix of the second line, we are going to have full restoration.”

The minister said they are making efforts to restore the main transmission line from Shiroro.

