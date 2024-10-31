Blackout :TCN Restores Power Supply To Parts Of Northern States

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday announced it has successfully restored bulk power supply to the Northern region, through its 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line 1 as of 4:56 pm following the completion of repairs on the vandalized section of the line.

The Transmission company made this known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah.

According to the company, the bulk power transmission has been restored to Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe States.

The statement partly reads, “As restoration efforts continue, with the TCN engineering team preparing to commence work on the second 330kV transmission line.”

“All necessary materials for the repairs are on hand, and work will begin as soon as the site is secured for the safety of our personnel to the affected sections of the vandalized 330kV transmission line two.”

“TCN recognized the importance of electricity in our daily lives and is committed to ensuring that this line is repaired swiftly, thereby increasing the bulk power to the affected area by the incident.”

It noted that in the meantime, teams of linesmen will re-patrol the 330kV line 2 to ensure that no other sections are impacted as the repair works progress.

He, however, appreciated the patience and understanding of the residents as the engineers work diligently to restore the 330kV transmission line 2.

