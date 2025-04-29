Blackout: Spain Declares State Of Emergency, As Portugal Struggles With Transport Chaos

Share

Spain has declared a state of emergency after a massive power cut hit large parts of the country and Portugal, causing widespread disruption.

More than 20% of Spain’s power capacity has been restored, its national operator says, after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the cause of the outage is still being investigated.

There was “no indication” that the power cut was caused by a cyber attack, the Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, said. People report driving to find open petrol stations, teaching in the dark – and trying to find beer pumps in Benidorm.

In Portugal’s capital Lisbon, reports say streets are “choked with traffic” and describe police officers using whistles and hand signals in place of traffic lights, reports the BBC.

The blackout had brought much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill yesterday, halting subway trains, cutting phone service and shutting down traffic lights and ATM machines for the 50 million people who live across the Iberian Peninsula.

