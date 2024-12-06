Blackout: OSERB Orders Restoration Of Power To UNIMEDTHC

Share

The Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB) has given Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) 15 days ultimatum to restore electricity to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex (UNIMEDTHC), Ondo in Ondo West Local Government area of the state.

The Regulatory Bureau ordered the repair of the electricity transformer serving the University following weeks of blackouts in the university community.

The Bureau, which is in charge of the Ondo State electricity market, gave this matching order when UNIMEDTHC management informed it that the transformer had broken down and the BEDC was not forthcoming in repairing it when informed about the power outage.

The Coordinator of the Regulatory Bureau (OSERB), Engr. Stephen Bolawole disclosed that the Bureau had to intervene in the blackout that has affected the university community.

Bolawole said when UNIMEDTHC management informed the Bureau about the power outage as a result of a breakdown of the transformer that serves the institution and the unreadiness of BEDC to fix it, the Bureau had to invite the management of both the Hospital and BEDC to a hearing.

Having listened to both parties, OSERB ordered immediate repair of the transformer and restoration of power on the campus.

It also ordered UNIMEDTHC management to pay up the electricity bill it currently owes BEDC without delay.

Bolawole disclosed that BEDC was given 15 days to fix the transformer and restore power to the Hospital.

He, however, said another hearing would be held with the two parties by the Bureau to see how to fashion a lasting solution to the strained relationship between the two parties.

His words: “The situation at hand is that the transformer at the university is down and BEDC has been written to by the management to intervene. The Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau took it upon itself to conduct a hearing to resolve the situation.

“The meeting was held between OSERB and UNIMEDTHC and BEDC Electricity Ondo Limited, and after the hearing, OSERB gave mandated BEDC to, as a matter of urgency, repair the transformer and restore power to UNIMED.

“The order is 15 days, and the order also mandated UNIMED to pay up the debt it owes BEDC. Both parties appealed the order. Consequently, the hearing of the appeal of BEDC has been fixed for Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to resolve the matter.

“It is expected that both parties would be at the hearing during which a final order would be handed down by the Bureau.”

