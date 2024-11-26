Blackout Looms In Delta As TCN Announces Maintenance Schedule

Share

On Tuesday, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a planned outage in parts of Delta State over maintenance works on the 132 kilovolt Ughelli-Oghara line.

The transmission company made this known in a statement posted on its official X account, saying the disruption in electricity supply is expected to last from Tuesday, 26th, to Wednesday, 27th November, 2024.

Consequently, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company will not be able to supply electricity to customers in Adeje, Industrial, Mosogar, Woodland, Sapele, and Abraka environs in Delta State.

Also, power supply will not be available in Otowodo/Pantani, Agbarho/Eku, and Ughelli/Shell environs during the period due to the planned replacement of a 132/33kV Delta Transmission Substation and a faulty secondary circuit breaker on a 60 magavolt-amperes power transformer.

“TCN will carry out preventive maintenance on the 132kV Ughelli-Oghara line on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26-27, 2024.

“The maintenance aims to enable linesmen to perform trace maintenance on Towers 172 and 173, as well as conduct vegetation management.

“The scheduled outage will occur from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on both days. As a result, Benin DisCo will not be able to supply electricity to customers in Adeje, Industrial, Mosogar, Woodland, Sapele, and Abraka environs.

“Additionally, the electrical maintenance crew at the 132/33kV Delta Transmission Substation will replace a faulty secondary circuit breaker on a 60MVA power transformer from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26-27, 2024.

“Consequently, Benin DisCo will not be able to supply electricity to Otowodo/Pantani, Agbarho/Eku, and Ughelli/Shell environs during this period.

“Please note that bulk power supply will be restored immediately after completion of the maintenance job. TCN conducts regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance of its equipment,” the Nigerian-owned company stated.

