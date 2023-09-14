Blackout In Nigeria As National Grid Collapses

There is a total blackout in Nigeria following the system collapse of the national grid on Thursday.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the sad development in a statement on Thursday.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in a statement, said the total system collapse occurred at 12.40 a.m.

“EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40 am today, 14th September 2023. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

EKDC in a post on its X platform, formerly Twitter said: “We are in continuous communication with our partners at National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo. You will be updated as we get more information.”

This current national grid collapse is the first time since September 25, 2022, when power generation on the system crashed to 38MW from about 3,700MW.

It was learnt that the national grid dropped to 273 megawatts of electricity earlier.

Additional sources also revealed that the power supply from the national grid operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) allegedly later dropped to 0 MegaWatts of electricity as of 7 a.m. on Thursday from 4,355.2 MW on Wednesday.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, TCN was unable to transmit power to the eleven (11) electricity distribution companies (DisCOs)

Data revealed the following power supply to the different DisCos: Ibadan DisCo, (oMW) Benin(0), Abuja DisCos(0MW), Ikeja DisCo(0MW), EKO DisCo (0MW), Jos DisCo (0MW), Enugu DisCo (0MW), Kano DisCo (0MW), Port Harcourt DisCo (0MW) and Yola DisCo (0MW).

It was further gathered that the electricity generating plants in Nigeria have dropped to OMW, including Afam VI (gas/steam), Olorunsogo (gas), Jebba (hydro), Dadinkowa G.S (hydro), Delta (gas), Geregu (gas), Geregu NIPP (gas), Ibom Power (gas), and Okpai (gas/steam).

TCN had yet to make a statement on the system collapse as of the time of filling the story.