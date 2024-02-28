Blackout In Abuja As Vandals Attack Electricity Tower

…attack reduces power volume by 250MW – TCN

Many parts of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been thrown into darkness as vandals attacked Tower 70 along the 330kV Gwagwalada -Katampe Transmission line which supplies electricity to the city.

The incident, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, the agency managing the facility occurred on the 26th of February, 2024, at about 11.32 pm.

General Manager, of Public Affairs of the company, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, however reassured that engineers have been mobilized to the site of the incident and that they have commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment

The statement reads: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that Tower 70 along its 330kV Gwagwalade -Katampe Transmission line has been vandalised with the tower standing precariously on the ground.

“The sad incident occurred on the 26th of February, 2024, at about 11.32 pm. At the said time, the Gwagwalada – Katampe Transmission line tripped at Gwagwalada Transmission Substation and trial reclosure by TCN Operators failed, nessectating a physical patrol of the line.

“The TCN lines and patrol team discovered that the four (4) tower footings of Tower 70 were vandalized, destroying the tower legs and causing the tower to stand on the ground, supported by conductors.

“The incident has reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into Abuja by 250MW.

“Meanwhile, TCN has mobilized to the site of the incident and has commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment.

“We reiterate the need for vigilance in the fight against vandalism of power equipment. It is important that we report suspicious movements around all power equipment to security operatives or to the nearest TCN offices nationwide. “