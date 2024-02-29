Blackout in Abuja as Vandals Attack Electricity Tower

Many parts of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory has been thrown into darkness when vandals attacked Tower 70 along the 330kV Gwagwalada – Katampe Transmission line, which supplies electricity to the city. The General Manager, Public Affairs, of the company, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday. The statement partly read: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that Tower 70 along its 330kV Gwagwalade-Katampe Transmission line has been vandalised with the tower standing precariously on the ground.

“The incident has reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into Abuja by 250MW “Meanwhile, TCN has mobilised to the site of the incident and has commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment.” And in a related development, the House of Representatives, yesterday, mandated it’s Committee on Power to liaise with critical stakeholders in the power sector to urgently investigate and proffer solutions to the embarrassing frequent collapse of the national grid.

The decision was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo), which was approved at plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. Presenting the motion, Billy Osawaru noted that sustainable energy is essential to any modern economy, and commended the plan of the Federal Government to increase power capacity to 20,000 megawatts (MW “Aware that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in August 2023 stated that the Nigerian power grid recorded an unparalleled period of stability in the history of the power sector by operating without major disruptions or systems collapse for over 400 consecutive days, a milestone that indicates an advancement in the nation’s efforts at strengthen- ing its power infrastructure.

“Worried that in a space of one week in the month of August 2023, Nigeria recorded three national grid collapses, the national grid collapsed twice within 6 hours and on the 19 August 2023, another system collapse was recorded. “Also worried that frequent grid collapses this year have negatively impacted the economy, reducing industrial output and raising manufacturing expenses, Firms are forced to invest in alternate power sources, thus, raising operational costs and leaving end-users with exorbitant prices, which citizens cannot afford, especially with subsidy removal effects; recalling that the nation is currently facing its worst form of insecurity.

“Cognizant that if the frequency national grid collapses are thoroughly investigated and solutions proffered, it will end the continuous system collapse, boost the economy and reduce the suffering of the citizens.” Also yesterday, the House mandated its Committee on Digital and Information Technology to liaise with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) to investigate the agreement between the Federal Government and Star Times to fast track the complete digitalisation of the Nigerian broadcasting industry.