Blackout: Eno Sacks CEO Of Ibom Power Company

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has terminated the appointment of the Managing Director and CEO of Ibom Power Company (IPC), Meyen Etukudoh with immediate effect.

The decision to relieve Etukudoh of his duties comes shortly after he issued a statement addressing the recent statewide power outage that began on Wednesday.

This development was contained in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah on Friday in Uyo.

According to the statement, the governor’s decision aligns with an ongoing restructuring effort designed to realign the state’s power sector with the administration’s ARISE Agenda.

This move is intended to foster more effective and efficient energy management in the state.

Etukudoh has been instructed to hand over his responsibilities to the Commissioner for the Ministry of Power.

The Commissioner who will temporarily oversee the operations of Ibom Power Company until further notice.

Governor Eno expressed gratitude to Etukudoh for his service and wished him success in his future endeavours.

“As part of the ongoing restructuring of this administration, in alignment with the government’s objectives in the power sector under the ARISE Agenda, Governor Umo Eno has relieved the Managing Director of Ibom Power Company Limited, Engr. Meyen Etukudoh, of his duties effective November 14, 2024,” the official statement read.

Meanwhile, Etukudoh had earlier attributed the disruption to an unresolved dispute between Ibom Power and its gas supplier, Savannah Energy Company.

