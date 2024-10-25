Blackout Boosts Phone Charger Business In Jos

Share

Auwal Bayya, a mobile phone charger in the Anguwan Rogo community of Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State, has reported a significant boost in his business due to the ongoing blackout in Northern Nigeria.

The power outage, caused by the tripping of 330KV transmission lines between Makurdi in Benue State and Enugu State, has left many areas in the region without electricity.

Bayya, who runs a phone recharging business, shared how the blackout has unexpectedly increased his customer base.

“Life is bittersweet; one person’s tears is another’s laughter.

“People now flock to my shop to charge their phones, laptops, and other devices.

“I’m earning enough to support my family, charging over a hundred phones daily,” he said.

While benefiting from the situation, Bayya also empathised with the hardships faced by millions of Nigerians affected by the outage.

He added, “We cannot continue to enjoy while millions are suffering.

“I urge the government to restore power despite the gains we are experiencing.”

Although his business has thrived, Bayya pointed out that the rising cost of fuel also cuts into his profits.

This has made him rely on generators to run his services.

He expressed hope that the authorities would resolve the blackout soon for the benefit of everyone.

