Blackout As National Grid Collapses

There is a blackout across the country as the national grid reportedly collapsed on Wednesday, September 10.

New Telegraph gathered that the Data obtained from the Independent System Operator (ISO) showed that the megawatt (MW) generated dropped from 2,917.83 (MW) to 1.5 (MW) between 11 am and 12 pm.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the development on its official X handle.

“Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23 am today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas. “Rest assured, we are working closely with the relevant shareholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised. “Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement reads.