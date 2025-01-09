Share

Amid the ongoing blackout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Chijioke Okwuokenye has clarified the power interruption in the nation’s capital.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program, Okwuokenye said the transmission station was shut down because of an ongoing road project in the area.

According to him, there won’t be a blackout entirely in the nation’s capital but availability is going to be reduced.

He said, “We said major areas of Abuja are affected because most areas in Abuja get between 20 to 24 hours of supply in a day.

“Averagely, we’ve been able to achieve about 16 hours in most of these areas that we are talking about,”

“There won’t be a blackout entirely in the nation’s capital but availability is going to be reduced. We have to ration the available capacity to reach the existing areas.

New Telegraph recalls that, on Friday, January 3, the company announced that many parts of the FCT would be without electricity for 16 days between January 6 and 21, 2025 due to FCDA relocating the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway

