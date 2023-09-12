Blackmailer Won’t Stop My Loyalty, Ondo Dep Gov Tells Akeredolu

Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State on Tuesday swore an oath of allegiance as he reaffirmed his commitment to his superior, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa who spoke in a statement titled, “The Blackmailers Are At It Again,” and made available to New Telegraph claimed that several recent rumours concerning his alleged disloyalty to his boss were untrue and intended to sour relations between him and the governor.

According to the statement issued by his media assistant, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson said that anonymous organisations and persons in the state circulated the rumours in order to damage his reputation for political purposes.

The statement read, “We need to remind the public that this is a continuation of the blackmail started by these same characters some months ago, with false stories planted in some media outlets against the deputy governor.

“However, since those lies did not yield the result they envisaged, the blackmailers have returned with fake stories about disloyalty, aimed at causing disaffection between him and the governor.

“These faceless individuals who have been hiding their identities because what they are putting out are pure fabrications, are being sponsored by those who are threatened by the profile of the deputy governor, his relationship with his boss, and the goodwill he enjoys with the people.

“Many stakeholders have commended the deputy governor for the way he handled state affairs while he was Acting Governor, despite all his detractors did to provoke him into taking drastic actions. He avoided their booby traps and they tripped on their own banana peels.”

The statement also declared that the deputy governor was in constant touch with his principal on official state matters and there was no gap between them.

“Now that Mr Governor is back and has started working, the deputy governor remains calm and committed to the duties of his office and unruffled by the lies of desperate politicians and their agents.

“The deputy governor remains loyal to his principal and no amount of fabricated lies will change that,” the statement submitted.