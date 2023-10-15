BlackMagic: Phenomenal, Stylish

Efemena Mukro, popularly known as BlackMagic, has continued to be one of the few music artistes in Nigeria that never changed his kind of music to suit the commercial listening public. He has been consistent in his Afrocentric rap, hip hop and soul music genre-music meant for the select few.

Another thing that has remained constant is his style. He has shown his love for African fabrics over and over. BlackMagic is one of the fashion savy men in the entertainment industry who pioneered wearing t-shirt on Ankara or adire print pants. He chose adire print that has darker shade with little bright colours.

He ups his style game sometimes by throwing a jacket on the t-shirt and he never misses his boots, sneakers and hat. Instead of blings or gold chain, he wears black beads. Many refer to his style as core phenomenal African. His style keeps impressing people on red carpet.

Although many would love to see him often in brighter colours to complement his dark skin, BlackMagic have always chosen to be black and proud. Aside having a special style, he has one of the best skin tones in Africa.

He has a physic his fellow men are jealous of. His total looks are not your regular cute guy on the block but that of a mean hardworking African boy. Many may argue that wearing black all the time may not be stylish at times but you will agree he picked a style that goes with his stage name, ‘BlackMagic’, which also blends with his deep voice and unique music.

His consistency with his personal style says a lot on how conservative and passionate he is with things that are close to his heart.