Nigerian singer, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, better known as Blackface has poured out his emotions following Kenny Ogungbe’s shocking revelation on the “African Queen” song amid a feud between Blaface and 2Face.

Blackface’s remark is coming after the Kennis Music CEO, Kenny Ogungbe shed light on the group’s history on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Blackface has accused his former Plantashun Boiz group member, 2Face, of denying him due credit and royalties for the 2004 hit.

But speaking during the podcast hosted by Nedu, Ogungbe revealed that Blackface was the first to release music among the trio but stated that African Queen was registered under 2Baba’s name without Blackface being credited.

In response, Blackface took to X to express his pain and frustration over years of alleged sabotage and injustice.

He accused the music industry of undermining his career, sabotaging his opportunities, and tarnishing his reputation. Blackface detailed instances of being ostracized, losing performance opportunities, and facing challenges in the industry due to what he called a “sabotage agenda.”

Speaking further, the artist also hinted at plans to revive the Plantashun Boiz legacy by recruiting new members and delivering fresh music to fans.

Blackface wrote; “Guys I am really emotional right now… What in the world took you guys too long to come out and clear the air that you guys falsely registered my song “African Queen” without my consent and excluded my name so you guys can collect all the writers and publishing royalties?

“I got sabotaged because of that action and it was followed by another action against me since then just to make me be someone that his opinion won’t count and as a result, they used the media against me trying hard to depress me for me to fall off my tracks in life.

“I wasn’t patronised any more even when the fans craved for me and my team to perform for them in big events and smaller ones alike Several artists started taking my lines and melodies to make their own hits, what can I do?

“After all I have been cancelled is their thoughts They tried really I swear they tried People started telling me that before they could do any business with me I had to go and make peace with some persons, it was an agenda.

“A sabotage agenda against me I was once invited to a show in Olodi Apapa, on arrival at the event place I went to the VIP and some persons cleared out leaving me and my team on our own.

“I didn’t read any meaning to their actions But when I met one of them at # Omobarca s residence he #McDanfo told me that He was with the team that left the VIP because of the bad stories about me Song theft issues and all I laughed and he said he never knew me till he sat with me now he knows better, but lately he went off again and I believe he is back to his former beliefs.

“Trying to sabotage the band #PlantashunBoiz I couldn’t allow it so I went ahead to do another album for the fans …And I have plans to recruit new members to the band in the near future.

“What’s wrong with being honest all the time ???? Truth is easy Lies and deceit are very hard to keep up with !!! I remember when a publication was made that the cabal should remove the celebrity status from me…

“#Blackfacenaija All to give me a bad name like I wasn’t relevant but without me they won’t have any hits as many won’t have where to copy from Now is that time for justice.”

