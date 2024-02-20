Blackface Made 2Face What He Is Today – Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has claimed that Innocent Idibia, popularly known by his stage name 2Face or 2Baba owes most of his career successes to his former music colleague, Blackface.

This is coming a few days after he stated that legendary Nigerian singer, CharlyBoy lacks integrity whenever money is involved.

Eedris Abdulkareem made the remark while speaking on 2face career success on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, which was co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu, Diety Cole and Husband Material.

According to Eedris, Blackface was the leader of the defunct Plantashun Boiz that brought 2Baba to the spotlight.

Speaking in Pidgin, Abdulkareem said, “Most of the things wey 2face be today, na Blackface make am happen.”