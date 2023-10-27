Blackface: I Want To End My Years-long Feud With 2baba

Nigerian dancehall singer, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, popularly know as Blackface, appears to be finally ready to end his years-long feud with 2Baba, his former colleague in the now- defunct music group Plantashun Boyz.

Speaking on the recent Honest Bunch podcast, Blackface asked 2Baba to forgive him for his “wrongdoings, knowingly or unknowingly”. He also said he is “ready to move to the next level” while urging 2Baba to do the same. “Idibia Innocent…. I forgive you.

Anything wey you do me I forgive you. Anything you have done to me,” he said in a mixture of pidgin and English. “And anything I have done to you knowingly or unknowingly, you better put it in your mind to forgive me. I do not know wrong.

And I know you know what I am talking about. “So it is time for us to go to the next level. I want everybody to know this one. It is time to forget all these things that have been going on.

“And I am not saying from the point of view that I want to get the Plantashun Boyz money… I am good. I fit dey now I no fit sing again I go still dey okay. Because my royalties go dey still dey read. Anyhow I go manage small small dey go.