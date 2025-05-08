Black Smoke Again: Vatican Conclave Yet To Elect New Pope

Share

For the second day in a row, black smoke billowed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, indicating that the College of Cardinals has not yet reached a consensus on the selection of a new pope.

The black smoke, steeped in centuries-old Vatican tradition, signals an inconclusive vote during the secretive papal conclave.

Only the emergence of white smoke will confirm that a new Pontiff has been successfully elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

As the smoke rose, thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square watched in hushed anticipation, many clasping rosaries or bowing their heads in prayer.

The disappointment was palpable as the dark plume drifted into the sky, prolonging the wait for the announcement of the next spiritual leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

The conclave was convened following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7:35 a.m.

The 88-year-old Pontiff died at his residence in the Domus Sanctae Marthae in Vatican City after suffering a cerebral stroke that resulted in a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory failure.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, led the Catholic Church for over a decade and was widely regarded for his progressive stance on social issues, humility, and commitment to reform.

His passing marked the end of a transformative papacy, leaving the College of Cardinals with the monumental task of selecting a successor who will guide the Church through a complex and evolving global landscape.

Deliberations within the conclave, held under strict secrecy, are expected to continue with up to four ballots per day until a two-thirds majority is achieved. Vatican officials remain tight-lipped about the proceedings, in keeping with tradition.

Until then, the eyes of the world remain fixed on the Sistine Chapel’s chimney — waiting for the white smoke that will herald a new chapter in Catholic history.

