Black Sabbath Bandmates And Music Legends Pay Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76 in the UK. His passing comes just weeks after the band’s final performance at Villa Park, Birmingham. Osbourne’s death has sparked an outpour of emotion from his bandmates and music icons worldwide.

Ozzy’s family shared the news: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Tony Iommi, guitarist and co-founder, expressed his grief: “It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.”

READ ALSO:

Bill Ward, original drummer, posted a snapshot and heartfelt message: “Where will I find you now? … no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Elton John called Ozzy a “true legend” and recalled his warmth and humor. Yungblud spoke of being “heartbroken” at losing a mentor and friend.

His death followed his last public appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, 2025, marking a full-circle return to his roots in Birmingham alongside his original bandmates .

From pioneering heavy metal to becoming a beloved cultural icon, Ozzy’s influence was unparalleled and his passing marks the close of an extraordinary era.