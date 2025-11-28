The organisers of the 8th American Black Film Festival (ABFF) have announced that Nollywood actor and film producer Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, will receive the Entertainment Icon Award.

Presented by Nice Crowd, the 2026 ABFF Honours is billed to hold on Monday, February 16, 2026, at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

According to the press statement, the intimate, non-televised dinner will bring together ABFF honorees and festival partners.

The ABFF Honours Entertainment Icon Award is presented to a multitalented artist in recognition of groundbreaking commercial success in multiple entertainment disciplines, including television, film, and live performance.

As previously announced, the evening will honour powerhouse talent Jennifer Hudson, host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, with the Renaissance Award, trailblazing director and executive producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield with the Evolution Award, and critically acclaimed actor Damson Idris with the Horizon Award.

“Dwayne Johnson is the very definition of an entertainment icon,” said Nice Crowd, CEO and President Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday. “From his trailblazing career in sports entertainment to his extraordinary success in film and television, he has become one of the most influential and beloved figures in global culture.

His journey embodies the power of perseverance, authenticity, and charisma, values that reflect the spirit of ABFF. We are thrilled to honour him with this year’s Entertainment Icon Award and to celebrate his incredible contributions to the world of entertainment.”

ABFF Honours is the American Black Film Festival’s annual awards season gala dedicated to recognising excellence in the motion picture and television industry