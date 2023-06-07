Blac Chyna Endorses Bobrisky For Her Luxury Hair Brand

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Chyna express her excitement and welcomed Bobrisky to the team.

Speaking on his endorsement deal, she shared a brief video where she discussed the partnership and expressed her enthusiasm about having Bobrisky on board.

With the news of this endorsement deal, many were left surprised and it has also further fueled anticipation for the collaboration between the American star and the Nigerian socialite.

Chyna wrote: “I am so excited that you are now a part of the Hearts Pure team.”

In a show of support, Chyna also followed Bobrisky, often referred to as the self-styled Mummy of Lagos, on Instagram.

In response, Bobrisky expressed his gratitude to Chyna for entrusting him with the responsibility of being a brand ambassador.

He assured Chyna and Hearts Pure that he would deliver on his role and live up to the expectations set for him.

Bobrisky wrote: “Thank you, Blac Chyna, for trusting my influencing skills. I promise never to let your brand down. Lastly, thank you for following me”

The collaboration between Blac Chyna and Bobrisky has generated significant buzz on social media, with fans and followers eagerly anticipating the unveiling of this new partnership.

