Bizzywurld: I Wants To Leave Indelible Mark In Music Industry

In the pulsating realm of Nigerian music, a rising star has emerged, known to all as Bizzywurld.

Born as Olamilekan Banji, the young talent says he possesses a profound passion for music, and an unwavering commitment to making waves in the industry.

Bizzywurld’s musical odyssey commenced during his secondary school years when he discovered his knack for singing and songwriting. It wasn’t until he had saved enough money to enter a recording studio that he could embark on his musical dreams.

When questioned about whether music is a mere hobby or a profession for him, Bizzywurld’s response resonates with determination: “I can’t live without music; it’s in every fibre of my being. I am resolute in crafting music that transcends borders and leaves a profound mark. Music is my profession, and I am fully prepared to take the industry by storm.”

Bizzywurld says he draws influence from an illustrious roster of musical icons, including Olamide, Burnaboy, Wizkid, Davido, Drake, Phyno, and others. These luminaries inspire him to tread a unique path in the music industry, and he boldly declares, “I’m one-of-a-kind, there’s no one quite like me.”

For ardent fans of Bizzywurld, there’s thrilling news on the horizon. He’s diligently toiling away on his debut project, promising an infusion of fresh sounds and innovative music.

Beneath his musical talents, Bizzywurld is a multifaceted individual marked by humility, proving that there’s more to him than meets the eye.

As Bizzywurld’s star continues its ascension, the music world should brace itself for a unique and invigorating addition to the industry. With unwavering determination, a distinctive approach, and undeniable talent, he’s primed to leave an indelible mark.