Bizwoman congratulates Muslims

Hajia Asabe Gamawa has congratulated Muslims globally for the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fast in year 2024. According to a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen, she said: “As Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, which signalled the end of Ramadan, I urge all Muslims to deeply reflect on the lessons taught by the blessed month through promotion of values that will uplift us spiritually and also improve the condition of humanity in general.”

