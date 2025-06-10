Bizmen, Property Owners Task Aba Residents On Maintenance Culture

Share

As Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, gears towards the commissioning of some landmark projects, the Great Aba Enyimba Businessmen Association (GAE – BA) has called for the development of a robust maintenance culture among residents to safeguard public facilities.

Similarly, the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (APALDA) has equally assured Governor Otti of the association’s commitment towards his re-election bid in 2027.

New Telegraph reliably learnt that Governor Otti will, as from today, begin the commissioning of major road infrastructure projects delivered by his administration across the state, especially in Aba.

The Aba business owners commended Otti for his massive infrastructural renewal efforts, which has opened up the economic development space of the state after years of unmitigated retrogression and retardation.

In a statement jointly issued yesterday by Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo and Dr. Ikechukwu Anyanwu, President General and Secretary, respectively, GAEBA appreciated Governor Otti for his commitment towards reinventing and restoring the eroded economic fortune of Aba.

Share