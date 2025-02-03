Bizman Undergoes Surgery To Expel 81 Wraps Of Cocaine Stuck In His Stomach

Share

In a near death experience, a 59-year-old businessman, Chijioke Nnanna Igbokwe, has undergone a surgery, exploratory laparotomy, to let out 57 out of 81 pellets of cocaine stuck in his stomach after seven days of ingesting the illicit substance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said Igbokwe was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA, at the arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight on Sunday January 26, 2025.

Babafemi said he was promptly taken for body scan, which revealed illicit drugs in his system. He was soon after taken into NDLEA custody for excretion observation.

During investigation it was revealed that Igbokwe who claims to be into cloth business at Arena, Oshodi area of Lagos State, departed Lagos on January 22, to Addis Ababa where he ingested the 81 wraps of cocaine the following, January 23, and boarded a flight to Beirut, Lebanon to deliver the illicit consignment for a fee of $3,000.

Upon his arrival in Beirut, he said he was refused entry because he had less than $2,000, the amount required to grant him entry. He was then deported to Addis Ababa where he attempted excreting the illicit drugs but could not.

He thereafter proceeded to Lagos on Saturday January 25, with the consignment in his bowel. He was however arrested upon his arrival at the Lagos airport by NDLEA officers on January 26.

After five days under excretion observation, he could only expel 24 pellets following initial medical intervention at the Agency’s medical facility and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja.

