Bizman To Commandant, Ojo Army Cantonment: Help Retrieve My Factory At Mammy Mark

Share

A Lagos businessman, Chief Onwuka Ukaegbu, has appealed to the Commandant of the Army Cantonment Barracks, Ojo, Lagos State to come to his aid and help him retrieve his factory premises that he fully bought and paid for, but has been allocated to another person and his machines and equipment discarded.

In a petition dated February 6, 2025, a copy of which was made available to the New Telegraph, Chief Ukaegbu, claimed that he bought the plastic factory from the original owner at the Mammy Market of the Ojo Military Cantonment, who sold it because of his failing health, with the aim of continuing with the same line of business, but he could not commence production immediately because shortly after he paid for the place, the mould and generat-ing set for the factory was stolen by burglars who break into the factory and made away with them.

He added that because of that setback he had to delay resumption of production and thereafter he had personal challenges following the ill health of his mother and wife, both of whom later died after protracted illness.

He said after recovering from the trauma of the death of his mother and wife, he decided to get back on his feet and ordered the machine that was removed, only for him to get to the factory to discover that the place has been allocated to someone else without his knowledge or information.

He also alleged that the machines left in the factory were also removed and dumped at a refuse site, leading to a major financial setback for him.

While estimating his loss by that action at about N50,000,000, he appealed to the Commandant to intervene and help him retrieve his factory, so that he can start putting things together to see how he can resume production.

However, the receipt for the purchase of the property which was seen by this reporter showed that the transaction was done in 2003, but the factory has not been put to use, but findings revealed that the management of the Mammy Market has agreed to relocate him to another premises, but he is insisting on his property and that failure to do that he may approach the court to get justice.

When contacted, the officer in charge of the Mammy Market, Sgt Clement Duwals, said he cannot comment on the matter and that if this reporter is interested in the case he should come to physically site the premises.

Share

Please follow and like us: