Bizman Remanded For Impregnating, Aborting Married Woman’s Pregnancy In Yola

The Chief Magistrate’s Court 1 in Yola, Adamawa State, has remanded a Yola based businessman, Mamuda Duma, in prison for allegedly having sexual relations as well as aborting a three months’ old pregnancy of a married woman.

The court issued the remand order when the defendant was arraigned before it following a direct criminal complaint lodged against him by the husband of the woman, Ahmadu Lawal. Lawal, of Yola Town in Yola South LGA, alleged that the defendant who resides at Wurojabbe was having an extra marital affair with his wife.

He told the court that he discovered last year (August 2024) that the defendant was committing adultery with his wife, saying that he spoke with him on phone about three times and warned him to stop it, but to no avail.

According to him, the defendant had asked his wife to abort her three months pregnancy which she obliged, saying that he reported the defendant at the Police headquarters in Yola, for intervention.

He narrated that the defendant alongside some of his friends pleaded with him to withdraw the case with a promise that he will never come close to his wife again. The complainant asserted that he later withdrew the case following the intervention, but according to him, the defendant didn’t stop calling his wife on phone, and that he had recorded the conversation between his wife and the defendant.