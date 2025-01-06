Bizman Petitions Police Over N10m Deposit For Car, Seeks Help To Recover Money

Share

A Lagos businessman, Mr. Felix Ikenna, Managing Director of Iyke Best Food Equipment Global Venture, has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Headquarter Annex, Kam Salem House, Moloney Street, Obalende Lagos, over a business deal with another businessman, Mr. Izuchukwu Nsofor, Managing Director, His Royal Cosmetics World, that has gone sour.

In the petition, dated December 30, 2024, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph, Ikenna alleged that he deposited the sum of N10 million with Izuchukwu for the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz GLE 4Matic 2016 model, when he approached him that his cousin based in the United States of America sent the car to Nigeria for sale.

He added that Izuchukwu, who is his very close friend, convinced him to buy the vehicle and they agreed at the sum of N18 million, telling him to assist his cousin and buy the car as he was in dire need of money.

According to him, because of his relationship with Izuchukwu, whose son he is a godfather to, he decided to buy the vehicle and made a deposit of N10million, with agreement that when he receives the car he will pay the balance, but that he is surprised that since June 2024, when the transaction took place and was supposed to last for two weeks, it has been one story after the other.

Ikenna noted that Izuchukwu has been telling him one story after another since receiving the money and on some occasions he will not pick his calls or tell his wife to pick his call and tell him he was not available and all efforts to get the car or get a refund of his money has been futile.

He urged the police to help him recover his money as he cannot afford to loss such money as he is a struggling businessman.

When contacted for his side of the story, Izuchukwu told this reporter that he was on the road traveling and so could not respond to the allegations after being told who was calling and what the issue was, telling the reporter to call the next day.

However, when contacted the next day he did not pick his call after several calls and a WhatsApp message and an SMS message later to his phone remained unanswered for four days.

