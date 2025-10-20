Bizman Petitions NJC, Accuses Judge Of Obstructing Justice

A Lagos-based businessman, Uchechukwu Vincent Ononaiwu, has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, accusing Justice O.A. Akinlade of a Lagos State High Court of abuse of office and obstruction of justice in connection with a suit marked LD/15719WD/2023, a matrimonial cause between him and his estranged wife, Mrs. Omolola Alice Makinde.

In a letter dated October 15, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of the NJC and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ononaiwu accused Justice Akinlade of deliberately preventing him from exercising his constitutional right of appeal following a judgement delivered against him on May 21, 2025.

According to the petitioner, “My complaint is against her actions by which she is blocking me from exercising my constitutional rights to appeal against her judgement”.

He explained that following the court’s decision which not only granted all the reliefs sought by the petitioner in the divorce proceedings, but also allegedly ordered his arrest by the Nigerian Police, his legal team promptly filed a notice of appeal dated August 19, 2025, and a motion for stay of execution dated August 20, 2025. Both documents, he stated, were served on the opposing counsel on September 12, 2025, as evidenced by court records.

Ononaiwu further stated that, in line with judicial procedure, the Appeal Section of the Lagos State High Court had on September 18, 2025, formally requested the release of the case file from Justice Akinlade’s court to enable the compilation of the record of appeal. However, he alleged that instead of the usual administrative response, his counsel received a suspicious invitation from the judge’s court.

He narrated that, “On 24th September 2025, my lead counsel, Chibuzor T. Obiajunwa, received a phone call from one, Mr. Lawson Abiodun, who claimed to be a staff of Honourable Justice Akinlade’s court.

He said he was calling at the instance of Her lordship to invite both counsel for a meeting with the judge on Monday, 29th September 2025.” Startled by the unusual nature of the invitation, Mr. Obiajunwa reportedly returned the call to confirm the purpose of the meeting.

“In response, the caller stated that he had simply been instructed by the judge to summon parties and that even the phone was on speaker and the judge was listening to the conversation,” the letter alleged. Citing concerns about transparency and propriety, Ononaiwu said his counsel declined to attend the meeting, opting instead to alert the authorities.

He disclosed that his lawyers had written a formal complaint to the Chief Judge of Lagos State, asking that Justice Akinlade be prevailed upon to release the case file.

“Your lordship is therefore graciously prayed to intervene in this matter and take appropriate disciplinary action to address this clear and egregious abuse of power and obstruction of justice denying me my constitutionally protected right of appeal”, the petition further reads.

In a separate letter addressed to the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Mr. Obiajunwa, counsel to the complainant, reiterated the allegations, confirming that as of October 3, 2025, the judge’s registry had “yet to release the case file of LD/15719WD/2023 to the Appeal Section of the Lagos State High Court.”

The counsel’s petition appealed for urgent intervention to safeguard the integrity of the appellate process, emphasizing the need for judicial accountability and adherence to due process.