Bizman Petitions IGP Over Alleged Forceful Taking Over Of Family Property In Lagos

A Lagos-based property owner, Engineer Olufemi Fasehun, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), over abuse of office and unlawful involvement in a private land dispute by the Zone 2 Police Command.

In the petition dated July 2, 2025, and signed by his lawyer, Femi Adisa-Isikalu, Fasehun alleged that the Officer attached to Monitoring Unit Zone 2, Command is collaborating with suspected land grabbers in an attempt to forcefully take over his family’s property located at 10 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Fasehun, in his petition titled “Petition of Unlawful Arrest, Criminal Trespass, Professional Misconduct, Unlawful Invasion, and Illegal Execution of an Interlocutory Order in Suit No. ID/11239LMW/2021 (Olufemi Fasehun Vs. Cletus Nwagwu & Ors)” against one CSP Sanni and his team attached to the Monitoring Unit, AIG Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, detailed how, on three separate occasions, June 4, 5, and 20, 2025, armed officers from the Zone 2 Command, led by CSP Sanni, stormed his property without any court warrant.

The petition further stated that during the operations, individuals found onsite were arrested, Fasehun’s residence was locked, and two adjacent properties, a lounge and a newly completed 14-unit building, were sealed off.

“These actions were carried out without a court sheriff, without legal documentation, and without inviting me for questioning. “I was later informed at Zone 2 that the actions were based on a contempt petition filed by one Tajudeen Egunaye,” Fasehun stated.

Fasehun dismissed the contempt allegation as a ploy orchestrated by Egunaye and Tomori Williams, to unlawfully seize his property.

He claimed the referenced legal case had already been discontinued, and that no new summons or court order had been served.