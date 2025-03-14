Bizman Offers To Help 1,350 Imo Students

Share

A b u s i n e s s m a n Charles Obinna has offered to bankroll the registration of 1,350 students in Imo State for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Charles Obinna Foundation president said the gesture aligns with his lifelong passion for supporting the underprivileged and fostering academic excellence.

He said: “Right from scratch, I have always loved being of assistance to people. I love to encourage and make people feel a sense of belonging.

“It’s a part of me, like a hobby, even during my days in primary school, and I have to continue to do that.” Obinna assured beneficiaries that his support would not end with the UMTE registration.

He said: “I also promise that anybody who does very well in the exam will continue to receive assistance and support from my foundation.”

Community leaders, educationists, parents, and youth organizations hailed the initiative, describing it as a vital tonic for educational development in Imo State.

Veteran journalist Samuel Okoro commended Obinna for his selfless investment in the future of Imo youths. He said: “This is the kind of leadership we need. Education is the foundation of progress, and Mr. Charles Obinna has shown that he is ready to invest in the next generation.”

