Bizman Hails Tinubu, Mbah Over Udeh’s Ministerial Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has been commended for appointing Dr Kingsley Udeh as Minister of Science and Technology.

Making the commendation, the Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Dr Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, described it as a well deserved recognition of excellence and capacity.

Speaking with journalists in Enugu at the weekend, Dr Emmanuel, an architect, said the appointment of Udeh, the former Attorney General of Enugu State, shows the Federal Government’s commitment to competence and innovation.

He also hailed Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State for supporting the appointment He stated that Udeh was a shining light whose dedication to progress and national development remains topnotch.

He further said the new minister’s leadership capacity shows in all his activities, adding that his innovative drive is backed by years of solid experience in governance.

According to him, Udeh embodies bona fide intentions toward national growth, and his antecedents in Enugu stand as proof of his ability to translate vision into reality.