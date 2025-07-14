Bizman Faces Trial Over Alleged N1bn Fraud

A businessman, Bayo Adelore, has been arraigned by the police before Justice Ibrahim Ahmad Kala of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N1 billion fraud.

Adelore and his company, Fincon Commodities Trading Ltd, were docked on a 2-count charge of unlawful acquisition and convertion of the sum of N1 billion said to be proceed of unlawful act.

The charge marked FHC/ L/566c/2025, was filed against the defendants by Murtala S Usman, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the Head of Legal department, Special Police Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos. The defendants however denied the alleged offences upon their arraignment, following which the prosecutor, Barrister Azubuike sought for a trial date.

The lawyer also urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending conclusion of trial. Responding, defence lawyer, Remi Adetula, informed the court that he has filed his client’s bail application and same has been served on the prosecutor.

The prosecutor confirmed being served with the application and told the court to use its discretion in determining it. After listening to arguments by parties, Justice Kala admitted Adelore to bail in the sum of N1 billion with one surety in like sum.

The judge ordered that the surety must be a civil servant not below grade level 15 in either state or federal government’s establishment. The judge also ordered that the surety must be a landed property owner worth N500 million in either Lagos or Ogun state.

Trial in the case is expected to commence on September 29, 2025. In the charge, the police accused the defendant and one, Ibrahim Ariyoosu (now at large) and his firm, Gstep Logistics Limited, of committing the alleged offences in Lagos, sometimes in 2024.

The defendants and other at large, were said to have unlawfully converted the fund (property of Anchoria Advisory Services Limited) to personal use. The alleged illegal acts were said to be contrary to Sections 18(2)(b) and 18(2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.