Bizman Excretes 127 Cocaine Wraps At MAKIA As NDLEA Uncovers Meth In Ceramics

A 52-year-old businessman, Ejiofor Godwin Emeka, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, following which a total of 127 wraps of cocaine concealed in his private part and stomach have been recovered after days under excretion observation.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said Ejiofor who operates boutiques in Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra State, was taken into NDLEA custody upon his arrival from Bangkok, Thailand via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 941 on Wednesday October 8, following credible intelligence.

Babafemi said he was taken for body scan which confirmed he ingested illicit drugs and had some concealed in his private part.

A total of 58 wraps of cocaine were immediately recovered from his pant after which he was taken for excretion observation during which he egested 69 pellets of cocaine in seven excretions bringing the total number of wraps of the class A drug recovered from him to 127 weighing 1.388 kilograms.

Three consignments of illicit drugs heading to the United Kingdom were on Thursday and Friday, October 9 and 10 intercepted at a courier company in Lagos by NDLEA operatives.

One of the shipments, 1.74 kg of methamphetamine was recovered from blocks of glass ceramics, while another shipment contains 114 grams and 168 grams of pentazocine and tramadol injections respectively just as the third consignment contains 48 grams of tramadol capsules concealed in Vitamin C container, all going to the UK.

Bids by another set of criminal syndicates to ship 2.6kg skunk and 422grams tapentadol 250mg concealed in tablets of black soap heading to Turkey; 169 grams of cocaine hidden in lady’s handbags going to Australia and 568 grams of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis concealed in containers of herbs going to United Arab Emirates were thwarted by NDLEA operatives at some courier companies in Lagos.