Bizman Bags 9 Years in Jail For Stealing, Issuance Of Dud Cheques

Justice Ismail Ijelu of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has sentenced a businessman, Obinna Kingsley Anijiofor, to nine years imprisonment for offences bordering on stealing and issuance of dud cheques.

The judge handed down the sentence following Anijiofor’s conviction on an amended three count charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In the charge, Anijiofor was accused of converting the sums of N9.5 million and $32, 000, part of a total $91,000 entrusted to him by one, Obinna Kingsley Onwubuariri, for the importation of goods, into personal use.

The businessman, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment by the anti-graft agency. During trial, EFCC’s lawyer, M. K. Bashir, presented three witnesses and tendered several documents in evidence, while the defence called two witnesses. Upon the conclusion of trial, Justice Ijelu found Anijiofor guilty on all counts and sentenced him as follows: “Two years imprisonment on the first count for issuing a dishonoured cheque (without an option of fine).

“Two years imprisonment on the second count for issuance of dud cheques (without an option of fine). “Five years imprisonment on the third count for stealing (without an option of fine)”. The sentences, according to the judge, are to run concurrently, amounting to a total of nine years imprisonment. The court also ordered restitution of $32,000 to the complainant, Obinna Kingsley Onwubuariri.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Obinna Kingsley Anijiofor, on or about the 3rd of July, 2021 in Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without sufficient fund to your credit in United Bank for Africa with Account Number 1022835304, issued cheque number 0095976390 in July 2022 for the sum of N3, 500, 000 ( Three million five hundred thousand naira ) in the name of Okings Ind. Supply Ltd for the benefit of Ellis Suites Limited, which cheque upon presentation for payment was returned unpaid. This offence is contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the dishonoured cheque (offence) Act Cap. D11. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004″.

Another one reads: “That you, Obinna Kingsley Anijiofor, on or about the 31st day of December 2021 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without sufficient funds to your credit with United Bank for Africa, issued cheque number 0095976390 dated 3rd July 2022 for the sum of N6,000,000 (Six Million Naira only) in the name of OKINGS IND SUPPLY LTD for the benefit of ELLIS SUITES LTD, which cheque upon presentation for payment was returned unpaid. This offence is contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonored Cheque (offence) Act Cap. D11. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.